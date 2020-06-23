The Smokey Pit does its barbecue a little differently.

While the restaurant’s main menu includes everything from ribs to pulled pork to hot dogs, it offers an array of specials during the week. All of its meats are smoked—never grilled—and fresh—never frozen. Most meats are smoked for more than six hours (and some more than 15 hours) to achieve melt-in-your mouth flavor.

I visited the local black-owned restaurant last week and felt immediately at home in the cozy space, which opened on Dallas Drive earlier this year. With a mix of couches, armchairs, leather seats and pool tables indoors, and rows of picnic tables outdoors, it feels like a perfect spot for a meal of comfort food.

The meats I ordered were served without sauce. A staff member explained that this is done so customers can fully savor the flavor of the “low and slow” smoked barbecue. For those customers who prefer a sauce, barbecue and other sauces made from the restaurant’s home-grown peppers are available.

Sides can be added to any meal and include barbecue staples like baked beans, green beans, corn and baked sweet potatoes. In need of something to wash it all down with? The Smokey Pit also boasts a full bar with handcrafted drinks, smoothies and juices.

The Smokey Pit is open Tuesday-Saturday and is at 1916 Dallas Drive.