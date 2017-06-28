Some advice if you’re looking to get in and out fast at BRQ: Avoid peak lunch hours.

It’s not the service to blame at all. It’s just the newly opened barbecue and seafood eatery on Jefferson Highway has already drawn such a strong lunch crowd that you’re lucky to even find a parking spot during the rush. So far, it seems like the good stuff coming out of the kitchen is worth the hype.

With that in mind, I headed to BRQ at 2 p.m. to grab one of the lunch specials, which are available from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. A giant plate of protein in the middle of a workday? Yes, please.

The dining room is massive and full of fresh vibes, with a full bar and some super-sized brownies and rice crispy treats on display near the entrance. It feels like your welcoming neighborhood barbecue joint on steroids and brought into the 21st century with clean lines and modern-meets-rustic fixtures. All that visual interest seems to vanish, though, once you get absorbed into the menu.

I ordered The Hog, which comes with baby back ribs, pulled pork, cornbread and a side for $14, and munched on some addictive house-made spicy potato chips and pickles while I waited. When the plate arrived, it came accompanied with a veritable flight of sauces, also house-made: the crowd-pleasing Memphis Sweet, the North Carolina Vinegar that pairs perfectly with pork, the tangy South Carolina Mustard and my personal favorite, the Louisiana Spicy.

I’m no barbecue snob, but I do visit friends in Texas often enough to know it’s hard to find good sit-down barbecue in our neck of the woods. BRQ’s offerings, though, seem ready to finally fill that void—the ribs are a winning combination of crispy on the outside and succulent on the inside, while the pulled pork is satisfyingly smoky with that must-have hint of sweetness. A slice of white bread soaks up all the juices that escape, making for a perfect finisher to the meal. And that poblano cheddar cornbread succeeds in bringing something different and interesting to a tried-and-true side.

I tried the meat with each of the sauces—no losers here. Having a wide variety of flavors to choose from and two different meats means you can have at least eight unique flavor combos to try, which adds a layer of fun and experimentation to lunch.

At $14, it’s a little pricey for lunch, but if you’re looking for a filling and one-of-a-kind midday feast, it’s worth a few extra bucks.

BRQ Seafood & Barbeque is at 10423 Jefferson Highway. It’s open Tuesday-Friday, 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.-10 p.m.