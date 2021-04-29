×
Fancy up your weekend road trip picnic basket with these easy recipes

We love taking quick day trips around the Capital Region and exploring all of our wonderful surroundings. (In fact, we did a whole cover story about where to go nearby back in 2019.)

225 recipe writer Tracey Koch developed a great take-along menu for that issue as well. It’s perfect for picnics while you’re out adventuring, so we thought we’d dig it out of the archives now that COVID-19 restrictions are loosening.

The foods—like Sticky Balsamic Glazed Chicken, Homemade Shallot and Chive Boursin-style Cheese, and Lemon Mascarpone Icebox Pies in Jars—are all easy to prepare and pack, and will make for a great south Louisiana outdoor lunch this spring.

Read on for the full recipes, which originally appeared in the May 2019 issue of 225.


