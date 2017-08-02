Fancy chicken and waffles are a thing at new downtown event series

What’s better than chicken and waffles? Elevated chicken and waffles.

Chicken and waffles in unique flavors such as white chocolate will have their moment downtown every Friday beginning Aug. 4, with a new event at The Roux House called Chicks ‘N Waffles.

Patrick Harrington, creator of The Bando art and music events, will be hosting the free event at the restaurant Fridays at 9 p.m. At the event, guests can drink, listen to music on the patio played by DJ Dan Lion and purchase chicken and waffle plates from Chef Craig Lawson, also known as Chef Gucci.

The event’s first week will focus on classic chicken and waffles, and in the future, Lawson (read our interview with him here) will begin offering different styles of chicken and waffle plates. Prices per plate will vary.

“I’m trying to change the culture downtown,” Harrington says of the new event. “I want to bring something different to the table.”

Harrington started promoting the event on social media at the end of June. Using Instagram and Facebook as his main platforms, Harrington and graphic designer Jessica Thomas created colorful flyers and graphics starring fried chicken, buttered waffles and ’90s TV character Steve Urkel.

“I’ve only passed out fliers two times out of my whole four years of doing events … I do everything from my phone,” Harrington says—so this event must be something special.

While most known for his monthly live music and art event, The Bando, Harrington says guests can expect something different with this event.

Unlike The Bando, Chicks ‘N Waffles is a free event that will feature music by DJ Dan Lion and eventually live band performances.

You must be 21 or older to attend. Learn more about the event here. The Roux House is at 143 Third St.