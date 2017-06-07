When Chef Craig Lawson Jr. walks into the produce section of Whole Foods, he walks past the apples and pears in search of the more unfamiliar: jackfruit, dragonfruit, kohlrabi.

It’s not unlike the private chef to create a recipe based on a plate he envisioned in his head, Lawson says. It’s this unique vision that has earned him gigs cooking for events and the likes of LSU athletes such as Leonard Fournette.

Lawson started his catering company, Chow Down Kitchen, when he was 18. After working as a line cook at Sullivan’s Steakhouse for two years, he graduated from the BRCC culinary arts program in May 2016.

The New Orleans-born chef, now 21, spends his days preparing meals for athletes, catering private events and hosting pop-up dinners—and his business is continuing to grow. With plans to open a restaurant in the near future, we sat down with Lawson to talk what’s to come.

What is your favorite thing to cook?

Lamb chops. You can do a lot of different things with them, and the taste is really good.

How would you describe your cooking style?

I like to have fun when I’m cooking. I try to freestyle everything.

What’s going on in your head when you’re “freestyling”?

When I first start cooking, I picture how I want to play everything up first. As I go, I just try to create what’s in my mind. What’s in my mind, I put it on the plate.

What is one ingredient you couldn’t cook without?

Salt. Salt makes everything taste better.

You do a lot of experimenting in the kitchen, how do you find new cooking inspiration?

I watch a lot of TV and videos; I get a lot of ideas from TV. I just think and try to do it my way. Every time I go [grocery] shopping, I just see [new foods] and pick them up. I wanna try it and see how it tastes just in case I want to cook with it.

What is your ultimate career goal?

Own my own restaurant, for sure. Live life happy and healthy. I definitely want to build my brand and just be able to be free when I want to.

What are your plans for the near future?

Right now I’m actually looking for a spot for my restaurant. I’m writing my business plan now, I’m almost finished with that. I basically have the whole outline for the restaurant. I just need to find the building. Hopefully [my restaurant will] be up next year.

You’re also going on a food tour this summer. Could you tell us about that?

We’re going to start June 17. We’re basically going to different major cities. We’re going to start off in New Orleans, and we’re going to end in D.C. It’s like a pop-up basically. It’s me and my friend, Aristide.

Follow Chef Craig Lawson’s Instagram to see more of his dishes and find out when his next pop-up event will be.