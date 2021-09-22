The fall items we’re putting in our Trader Joe’s shopping carts

Mini Spicy Pumpkin Samosas

“With all the pumpkin spice sweets dominating my feed, I’m ready to see pumpkin in a spicy or savory setting. I haven’t had a chance to try these yet, but Trader Joe’s track record with delicious, flaky samosas make me think these will be a big hit.”

—Benjamin Leger, managing editor

Mini Pumpkin Ginger Hold the Cone

“These diminutive desserts are a mainstay in our freezer year round, and we love the chance to change it up with pumpkin when the weather gets cool. They don’t stay around long!”

—Maggie Heyn Richardson, features writer

Non-Dairy Maple Oat Beverage

“I love the way oat milk froths in coffee, and I’ve been trying to use it to recreate some barista-inspired drinks at home. So when I saw this maple-flavored version on the shelves, I scooped it up faster than you could say ‘It’s fall, y’all.’ This one is super creamy and pretty sweet, so you can slow down on the added sweeteners. Apparently there’s a pumpkin-flavored oat milk, too.”

—Jennifer Tormo, editor

Pancake Bread

“It’s incredible how much this loaf tastes like a stack of pancakes. Sweet and buttery, this bread is topped with a crumbly, maple and cinnamon layer that adds the perfect amount of extra for that pancake taste. It’s a delicious, easy breakfast, especially when it’s warmed up.”

—Julia-Claire Evans, Business Report staff writer

Brazilian Style Cheese Bread

“They are gluten free (made from tapioca flour) and stuffed with cheese. Known in Brazil as pao de queijo, I’ve found some make-it-yourself kits before, but these little cheesy bread balls are frozen and ready to pop in the oven. It’s an easy, warm and comforting addition to a fall dinner.”

—Benjamin Leger, managing editor

Organic Canned Pumpkin

“One of my favorite things to make in fall is pumpkin muffins with tiny bits of crystal ginger. It all starts with canned pumpkin.”

—Maggie Heyn Richardson, features writer

Dried grasses and flowers (and that cinnamon broom!)

“Trader Joe’s already has the most affordable selection of flowers, but I really stalk its selection in the fall. You can usually find dried wheat and dried lavender, and for way cheaper than you’d pay on Etsy. Also? The hype over the cinnamon broom is real. Your whole home will smell like fall.”

—Jennifer Tormo, editor

Gluten-free pumpkin bread and muffin mix

“First off, I have yet to be disappointed by Trader Joe’s fall selection (and, of course, the seasonal candles). Some items are a little out there, but the gluten-free pumpkin bread and muffin mix hit the spot.”

—Cynthea Corfah, contributing writer

This story was originally published in a September 2020 edition of 225 Dine. It has been updated.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE