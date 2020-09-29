Cooler temperatures have arrived, and just in time—as of last week, it’s officially fall.

That means pumpkin spice flavors and all manner of ciders have hit the shelves, especially at Trader Joe’s. Here’s some of our staff’s favorites that will put you in the fall mood, and are worth waiting in the Trader Joe’s line for.

What’s in your grocery bag this season? Tell us in the comments about your favorite fall finds at Trader Joe’s!

Spiced Cider

“I crave this all season long. Made with apples, cinnamon, cloves and citrus peel, it’s rich and delicious, especially when you drink it hot. It’s also a great cocktail mixer for your Thanksgiving spread.”

—Jennifer Tormo, editor

Mini Spicy Pumpkin Samosas

“With all the pumpkin spice sweets dominating my feed, I’m ready to see pumpkin in a spicy or savory setting. I haven’t had a chance to try these yet, but Trader Joe’s track record with delicious, flaky samosas make me think these will be a big hit.”

—Benjamin Leger, managing editor

Pancake Bread

“It’s incredible how much this loaf tastes like a stack of pancakes. Sweet and buttery, this bread is topped with a crumbly, maple and cinnamon layer that adds the perfect amount of extra for that pancake taste. It’s a delicious, easy breakfast, especially when it’s warmed up.”

—Julia-Claire Evans, contributing writer

Gluten-free pumpkin bread and muffin mix

“First off, I have yet to be disappointed by Trader Joe’s fall selection (and, of course, the seasonal candles). Some items are a little out there, but the gluten-free pumpkin bread and muffin mix hit the spot.”

—Cynthea Corfah, staff writer

Fall Zucchette Pasta

“I was super intrigued when I spotted this bag of orange-y pasta on the shelves. Zucchette pasta is shaped kind of like little pumpkins, and this one is made with butternut squash and paprika. I’d try it with this brown butter sage sauce.”

—Jennifer Tormo, editor

Pumpkin Butter

“It reminds me of the days I was at my grandma’s house eating hot toast with apple butter.”

—Cynthea Corfah, staff writer

“A sweet, rich alternative for something like fig preserves on your charcuterie board.”

—Julia-Claire Evans, contributing writer

Dried grasses and flowers (and that cinnamon broom!)

“Trader Joe’s already has the most affordable selection of flowers, but I really stalk its selection in the fall. You can usually find dried wheat and dried lavender, and for way cheaper than you’d pay on Etsy. Also? The hype over the cinnamon broom is real. Bring it home, and boom. Instant fall in your kitchen.”

—Jennifer Tormo, editor

Brazilian Style Cheese Bread

“They are gluten free (made from tapioca flour) and stuffed with cheese. Known in Brazil as pao de queijo, I’ve found some make-it-yourself kits before, but these little cheesy bread balls are frozen and ready to pop in the oven. It’s an easy, warm and comforting addition to a fall dinner.”

—Benjamin Leger, managing editor

Pumpkin Spice Cookies

“Obviously a favorite. They’re sweet with the perfect amount of spice—you can practically taste the fall.”

—Julia-Claire Evans, contributing writer

Pumpkin Chocolate Chunk Oatmeal Cookie Mix

“We recently made Trader Joe’s corn cookies, and they did not disappoint. I’m actually salivating thinking about these.”

—Jennifer Tormo, editor