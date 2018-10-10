One of the greatest pressures in life (or at least in my life) is deciding on what to order at a restaurant. A table full of hungry friends, an extensive menu with too many interesting dishes to choose from, and a waiter staring you down eager to place the order—it’s enough to make my head spin.

I find myself most often conflicted between two completely different options, worried that I will make the wrong choice and be left thinking about what could have been. While I don’t foresee this stressful situation going away anytime soon, I can take comfort in the fact I can get the best of both worlds in the Pizza Burger at Our Mom’s Restaurant and Bar off Lee Drive.

Made with an 8-ounce hamburger patty and topped with pepperoni, mozzarella and homemade marinara sauce, this gigantic burger perfectly accommodates both pizza and burger cravings. The flavors also mysteriously work together to create a unique yet satisfying taste that leaves you wanting to take another bite. An added bonus? If you are skilled enough to take your time and not eat the burger all at once, the marinara sauce will begin to seep into the sourdough bun, creating a new texture and flavor.

Chase Fresina, general manager of Our Mom’s in Baton Rouge, says the Pizza Burger came about through a bit of experimentation.

“The Pizza Burger has been on the menu since we opened back in 2011,” he says. “It was just something we had played around with. One of the owners who created the menu is always putting random stuff together, which is how some of our other burgers came about. So, one day he came into the kitchen and he just kind of did it, and we all liked it.”

Over time, the Pizza Burger, along with other unique burger combinations like the PB&J Bacon Burger or the Fried Pickle Burger, has become one of Our Mom’s greatest draws. Fresina says the restaurant sells about 100 Pizza Burgers a month to all ages, with no complaints about the unusual combination. In fact, he even has a strategic maneuver to get those weary of trying the burger to commit.

“If anyone ever questions it before ordering, I tell them that if they don’t like it I will pay for it,” he says. “And I’ve never had to pay for one. Most people are like, ‘I wish I could tell you I didn’t like it so I could get a free burger, but it was awesome.’”

If you’re still not convinced, Fresina recommends switching out the burger patty for a chicken patty, creating more of a chicken parmesan sandwich. As for me, I will stick with this crazy burger just as it is.

Our Mom’s is at 250 West Lee Drive. The restaurant is open daily, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

