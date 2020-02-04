Dishes at BRQ Seafood and Barbeque, which won Best BBQ in the 2019 Best of 225 Awards. Photo by Collin Richie

Consider it an early Valentine’s Day gift—we’re extending the nomination period for the 2020 Best of 225 Awards until next Thursday, Feb. 13, at 5 p.m.

That means you now have more than a week left to write in your favorite restaurants, bars, people and businesses in every category, and help ensure that you see them on the final voting ballot!

Current residents of the 225 area code may complete our nomination forms at 225batonrouge.com/bestof225. Those entities receiving the most write-in nominations will be included on the final ballot, which will open for voting March 5. Learn more about the whole process in our FAQ.

And click here to learn more about our Voting Kick-Off Party March 5 at Rouj Creole.

And if you want to promote yourself or a friend for an award, we’ve made it especially easy for you this year. Here are all the free downloadable social media post and story templates you could ever want.