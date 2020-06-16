There is something special about decorating your house and filling the cabinets with handcrafted items. Is it just us, or does sipping coffee from a locally made mug actually make your beverage taste better? The same goes for floral arrangements that look fresher poking out of a handmade vessel, or for trinkets that appear more stylish when stowed in a jar created by a local maker.

The Baton Rouge pottery scene is expanding, and so are the different styles. Locals can shop elegant designs by Andrew Pullman Pottery; artsy pottery from Ghada Henagan Ceramics; and fresh feminine creations by Pollumination Ceramics.

Revamp your home decor and start your morning sipping coffee from out of one of these locally made designs.

Read on for the full story, which originally appeared in 225‘s June 2020 edition.