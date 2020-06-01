Add some ceramics to your home by local pottery businesses

There is something special about decorating your house and filling the cabinets with handcrafted items. Is it just us, or does sipping coffee from a locally made mug actually make your beverage taste better? The same goes for floral arrangements that look fresher poking out of a handmade vessel, or for trinkets that appear more stylish when stowed in a jar created by a local maker.

The Baton Rouge pottery scene is expanding, and so are the different styles. Locals can shop elegant designs by Andrew Pullman Pottery; artsy pottery from Ghada Henagan Ceramics; and fresh feminine creations by Pollumination Ceramics.

Revamp your home decor with these locally made designs.

This article was originally published in the June 2020 issue of 225 Magazine.