They say not to judge a book by its cover. But for smoothie bowls? We can make an exception. These treats taste just as good as they look. And though they could pass for dessert, their health benefits aren’t too shabby.

If you haven’t had a smoothie bowl before, it is quite different than drinking a smoothie. The fruit base is blended to a thicker consistency similar to sorbet. Toppings like granola, chia seeds, almond butter and fresh fruit add texture to every bite. Instead of your typical strawberry-banana smoothie blend, smoothie bowls are made with superfoods like açai and pitaya.

It’s like eating a salad for dessert. And if you’re on a diet, the bowls are great options for those moments when you desperately want something sweet.

Read on for everything you should know about them before placing an order.