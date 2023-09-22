Sample fare from 8 food trucks at BREC’s first Food Truck Frenzy Sept. 23

Embark on a culinary adventure this Saturday, Sept. 23, when BREC debuts its first-ever Food Truck Frenzy event.

From noon to 4 p.m., eight food trucks will be parked inside BREC’s City-Brooks Community Park.

But it’s not just about the food—the Food Truck Frenzy will boast live music by the Eddie Smith Band and games and activities for all ages. A variety of vendors from across Louisiana will set up booths showcasing unique crafts, local products and more.

Participating food trucks include:

• Betty Boop Snowballs

Admission to the the Food Truck Frenzy is free. All food trucks will accept Apple Pay and cash.

BREC’s City-Brooks Community Park is at 515 Dalrymple Drive. Find more info here.