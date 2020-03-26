If there’s one thing the past few weeks have taught us, it’s how quickly a few weeks can change, well, everything. When we sent our April issue to the printer, we never could have predicted where the world would be today.

This month, you understandably might have trouble picking up 225 from your normal go-to spot. In the meantime, it will be available for pick-up on newsstands at grocery stores or restaurants still open for takeout, and it will be inserted in to-go order bags at select locations.

But as you’re isolated on your couch, you can also flip through the magazine on your phone, tablet or computer with our 225 April digital edition.

And while we couldn’t have foreseen that we’d all spend this beautiful spring weather indoors, it does feel a little fated that our April issue happens to be home-themed. The 225 team is working remotely, so we’re all, ahem, spending some extra one-on-one time with our kitchens and bedrooms. We know we can’t be the only ones getting a little stir-crazy and tired of our spaces! We hope you can find an escape—and maybe some inspiration—in the homes we’ve toured in our pages, all owned and designed right here in Baton Rouge.

The events we’ve previewed in this month’s issue have sadly been largely canceled or postponed. But you can find a running list of local event cancelations here—and hopefully start making a list of things to look forward to in the fall.

And while our team is now hard at work chronicling the community response to COVID-19, we’re publishing new stories twice per week in our e-newsletter, 225 Dine. Subscribe for free here. We’re also gladly taking your story tips at [email protected].

We hope your family is safe and healthy. If there’s anything this tough time is already proving here in Baton Rouge, it’s another reminder of the strength and resilience we can all find in each other. From a safe distance, of course.