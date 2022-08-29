Where to eat when the Tigers play away

Admittedly, this isn’t actually an away game, since LSU plays host and it’s within state lines. But the Labor Day weekend season opener against Florida State is an opportunity to road trip to one of the world’s great culinary destinations. Take advantage of New Orleans’ ever-expanding restaurant options. They satisfy nearly every culinary itch, from an inventive sandwich at the famed Turkey and the Wolf, to a Parkway po-boy, to a filet with red wine demi-glace at Clancy’s. Once inside the Dome, nosh on Oreo churros, vegan red beans and cauliflower rice, poke bowls, alligator sausage and a whole lot more.

Auburn, AL

Oct. 1 — at Auburn

Jordan-Hare Stadium

That Auburn rivalry is real, y’all, but you can counterbalance the repeated “war eagle” battle cry with a soul-restoring meal at Acre. The historic downtown Auburn restaurant is taking the region by storm. Chef David Bancroft is known for modern interpretations of Southern-cultivated ingredients, and even works with the university to source locally raised beef. Also close to campus is the tasty Amsterdam Café, where Sunday brunch meanders from chicken and waffles to wild berry pancakes.

Gainesville, FL

Oct. 15 — at Florida

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

This is the Swamp. … This is Gator Country, are the words printed on the walls of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, reminding Tiger fans they’re in enemy territory. But there’s good stuff to eat here in Gainesville, including pies topped with gooey, cheesy goodness at beloved pizza joint, Satchel’s, a spot that also features live music. For brunch, don’t miss the Flying Biscuit Café, a regional watering hole where glorious all-day breakfast options include vegan omelets, chorizo tacos and stuffed French toast.

Fayetteville, AR

Nov. 12 — at Arkansas

Razorback Stadium

Totally on brand, a popular concession at Razorback Stadium is smoked sausage, which you can sample while enduring way too much “wooo pig sooey.” When the game’s over, try Fayetteville faves like the casual and affordable Catfish Hole, known for fried seafood, frog legs and hush puppies with honey butter dipping sauce. Another popular spot is Hugo’s in historic Fayetteville, a basement bar and bistro open since 1977 with sandwiches, salads, burgers and sweet and savory crepes. The Grasshopper crepes are filled with mint ice cream and topped with fudge sauce.

College Station, TX

Nov. 26 — at Texas A&M

Kyle Field

The Tiger Nation heads to College Station this year for a Thanksgiving weekend face-off against the Aggies. At Kyle Field, sample beef jerky and the all-beef Aggie Dog, all manner of nachos, and fare from Walk-On’s. After the game, head to Dixie Chicken, a rustic 12th man hangout serving cold beer and belt-expanding bar food. For something more refined, ease into white-tableclothed comfort at Republic Steakhouse and its bigger-is-better menu of bone-in and bone-off cuts, steakhouse sides and even chicken fried filet mignon. Only in Texas.

