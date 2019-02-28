Here at 225 Dine, we’ve been anxiously awaiting this weekend’s parades and all the treats and parties that come with such an epic weekend. But with so many festivities throughout the city, mapping out a plan of action can be stressful. So we’ve assembled a guide to the hot spots along the parade routes for this jam-packed Mardi Gras weekend.

(Check out our maps of the parade routes here.)

Friday, Krewe of Southdowns

The Krewe of Southdowns, Baton Rouge’s original night parade, rolls Friday, March 1, at 7 p.m., in the Southdowns neighborhood.

Those in search of a home base for the whole family should head over to St. Aloysius Catholic Church for the Southdowns Mardi Gras Parade Viewing Party 6:30-8 p.m. St. Aloysius is near the beginning of the route and will be providing food, music and parking for parade-goers.

If you’re catching the parade toward the end of the route on Perkins Road and Cloverdale Avenue, there are plenty of options nearby for after-parade food and drinks.

For a tasty and sizeable cocktail, swing by Zippy’s Burritos, Tacos and More. Or, grab a few beers at The Bulldog.

If all that parade-going leaves you starving, head to George’s, Ivar’s Sports Bar & Grill, Overpass Merchant, City Pork Deli & Charcuterie, Parrain’s Seafood, Schlittz & Giggles, Rock-N-Sake Bar & Sushi, Provisions on Perkins, Burgersmith, The Salad Shop, Acme Oyster House and Red Zeppelin Pizza, among others. You can also pick up some crawfish to go from Crawfish On The Geaux at 3655 Perkins Road.

Saturday, Spanish Town Mardi Gras Parade

Put on your best pink outfit: The Spanish Town Mardi Gras parade rolls on Saturday, March 2, at noon through much of downtown.

The Louisiana State Museum is providing all the necessities for a day of family fun at its Spanish Town Parade Party 10 a.m.-2 p.m. A $20 ticket for adults and a $10 ticket for kids gets you and your family prime parade viewing, food, drinks, king cake and Mardi Gras activities for the kids. Beer, mimosas and bloody marys are also available for purchase. Tickets can be purchased here. The Capitol Park Museum is at 660 N. Fourth St.

Craving a tasty snack on the route? Chow Main is serving spring rolls, fried rice, popcorn chicken, braised pork sliders, fried chicken sliders and sweet flamingo wontons for just $4. Chow Main is at 501 Main St.

You can also spend your Spanish Town Saturday sipping beer and chowing down on a burger at Driftwood Cask & Barrel’s Spanish Town Party. Jam out to DJ Matt Johnson all day followed by the band Pants Party at 4 p.m. Driftwood Cask & Barrel is at 326 N. Third St.

Bengal Tap Room is hosting another Mardi Gras bash this Saturday from 8-2 a.m. You won’t want to miss Parish County Line and Neutral Snap performing at this Spanish Town Throwdown. The tap room is at 421 Third St.

For the full Baton Rouge Mardi Gras experience, check out local artists, food vendors and musicians at the 6th Annual Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival at North Boulevard Town Square. Head over to this free festival after the Spanish Town parade. More information can be found here. The square is at 200 North Blvd.

What other Mardi Gras parade parties do you know of this weekend? Share in the comments!