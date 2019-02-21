The carnival season is finally in full swing, and nothing complements a long day of parades like a tasty drink and a bite to eat. But finding the right treat to satisfy your Mardi Gras cravings can be tricky with all the crowds. So we’ve put together a guide for your pre- and post-parade snacks and sips near the routes.

Check out our maps of the parade routes here.

Friday, Krewe of Artemis

The all-women Krewe of Artemis parade rolls downtown Friday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m.

Nighttime parades call for drinks, so here are a few spots near the route to quench your thirst. Stop by Driftwood Cask & Barrel, Ruffins Downtown Daiquiri Lounge, Boudreaux and Thibodeaux’s, The River Room, Bald Eagle Pub, or Happy’s Irish Pub for a cocktail or draft beer before or after the parade.

Looking for a late night bite? Try the Bengal Tap Room at 421 Third St. for fried spicy pickles or “Fire Ant Wings,” or Schlitz and Giggles at 301 Third St. for a good ol’ slice or two.

Saturday, Krewe of Orion and Krewe Mystique de la Capitale

Krewe Mystique and Krewe of Orion parades roll downtown Saturday, Feb. 23. Krewe Mystique starts at 2 p.m., and Krewe of Orion follows at 7 p.m. The routes follow the same path as Krewe of Artemis, so refer to our ideas above.

Here’s are a few special events to check out during the Saturday parades:

Get an early start with brunch at Pastime Restaurant & Lounge at 252 South Blvd. and reserve your spot at the beginning of the route. Breakfast will be served 9-11 a.m. If you’re not a fan of mornings, grab a pizza in the afternoon at Pastime while enjoying the parades.

Make the Bengal Tap Room your homebase for these Saturday parades with the Krewe of Orion Tailgate Block Party. The tap room will be open 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. with Parish County Line playing at 3:30 p.m.

Planning a tailgate of your own? Order a bucket of jambalaya or gumbo from The Jambalaya Shoppe downtown at 549 Main St. by Feb. 21 to serve out on the route. The Jambalaya Shoppe will also offer parade day takeout items like chicken and sausage jambalaya cups and pork boudin on a stick.

Sunday, Mid City Gras

Mid City Gras rolls on Sunday, Feb. 24, at 1 p.m. on North Boulevard in Mid City. The parade starts at 19th Street and ends at Baton Rouge Community College.

Some of Baton Rouge’s best Mid City restaurants are just a few blocks away from the route. If you’re catching the parade toward the end of the route, grab a box of doughnuts or a barbecue dish from Tiger Deauxnuts and BBQ at 5162 Government St.

Need a drink? Pick up a margarita from Superior Grill at 5435 Government St. or kick off your post-parade celebration at The Radio Bar for the Mid City Gras Parade After Party. The Radio Bar is at 3079 Government St. and will open at 3 p.m. for the festivities.

Other Government Street spots near the route include Elsie’s Plate & Pie, Rocca Pizzeria, Jay’s Bar-B-Q, Curbside, White Star Market and Brew-Bacher’s Grill