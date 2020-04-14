We couldn’t have timed it better. The recipes in 225‘s April issue are all totally plant-based in honor of Earth Day. But they are also perfect fare for a time when most of us are locked inside, getting less exercise and binging on comfort food.

Falafel is one of 225 recipe writer Tracey Koch’s favorite Middle Eastern dishes, and it makes for a great lunch. It is packed full of flavor, crispy on the outside and light and delicious on the inside. Falafel is also full of protein, fiber and complex carbs. The base is garbanzo beans, otherwise known as chickpeas. They are blended with onion, garlic and spices for a tasty, healthy meal. It’s used here as the base for this Mediterranean-inspired salad filled with marinated vegetables and topped with a tangy tahini dressing. You can even double the recipe for the falafel and freeze half to be sautéed for another time.

Read on for the full recipe, which originally appeared in the April 2020 issue of 225.