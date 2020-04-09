The Easter Bunny is coming to town again—even though celebrations will look different as we social distance during the coronavirus outbreak.

Here are some ways to get the most out of this strange holiday season. You can support local businesses and still enjoy Easter Sunday while following the stay-at-home order.

Easter dinners from local restaurants

Alleviate stress and let these spots do the cooking for you with their Easter meal packages.

TJ Ribs: TJ’s is serving up three pre-made meal options that feed between four and six people and include salad, two sides and rolls. Appetizers, desserts, margaritas, bottled wine and beer can be added to your order. Orders must be placed before 7 p.m. Friday and are available for pickup or free delivery 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday. Find more information and place your order here .

BRQ Seafood and Barbeque: BRQ’s Easter package includes enough smoked prime rib, Parmesan whipped potatoes, creamed spinach, salad and carrot cake to feed four. Orders must be placed by Thursday. Find information here , or call 372-2674 to place your order.

Zea’s Rotisserie and Bar: An Easter lamb dinner with rotisserie lamb, rice, two sides, salad and a gallon of tea to feed four is available for purchase from Zea’s. Sparkling bellinis, mimosas and desserts can be added to round out your Easter meal. Find information and pre-order here by Thursday for pickup on Sunday.

Drusilla Seafood: Drusilla’s is offering an Easter dinner for four including baked ham, salad, green beans, au gratin potatoes and a dessert. Add-ons include seafood eggplant casserole, cornbread dressing and potato salad. Get more information here, or call 923-0896 to place your order.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse: Sullivan’s Easter family meal feeds four to five people with one sharable entrée, two side dishes and a dessert. Children’s meals, salad and wine can be added to your order as desired. Check out the full menu here, and be sure to place your order before 8 p.m. Saturday for pickup or delivery.

Unique Cuisine: Unique Cuisine at The Cook Hotel and Lod Cook Alumni Center is offering meats, sides, vegetables and desserts for pickup on Saturday. Peruse out the menu here, then call or email by Thursday to place your order.

Cracker Barrel: The Heat n’ Serve Easter family meal feeds 10 people with a ham, hash brown casserole, three sides, rolls and two pies. The meal comes chilled and goes “from your oven to table in three hours or less.” Check out more information or place your order here.

Smokin Aces BBQ: Smokin Aces is offering an Easter family pack to feed four including pulled pork, brisket, sausage, chicken quarters, ribs, garlic toast, four sides, four desserts and barbecue sauce. Click here for more information, and call 271-1112 to place your order by Saturday to pick up your hot meal Sunday morning.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse: Fleming’s three-course Easter meal includes an entrée, salad, two sides and dessert for four or six people. Add-ons include select bottle of wine, children’s meals or any item off the full carry-out menu. Click here for more information, or call 925-2710 to pre-order your meal for curbside pickup.

La Madeleine: La Madeleine is serving three different Easter bundles to suit any family’s style. Each bundle is packaged to serve four. Details and orders can be found here.

Other meals from local restaurants

If the meal packages above don’t crack your eggs, restaurants around the Capital City offer plenty of other options for you and your family.

At-home pizza kits: With stir-crazy children just itching for something to do, at-home pizza kits from local pizzerias might be the right option. Rotolo’s and Rouses are partnering to sell $10 pizza kits in Rouses stores around the region. Reginelli’s Pizzeria and Pastime Restaurant are also selling at-home pizza kits directly to customers.

Family meal packages: To avoid food prep time and skip straight to the good part—eating—try family meals from local restaurants. Many restaurants are offering take-home meals throughout the dine-in shutdown, making them an option for Easter or any night. Check social media and websites of open restaurants for family meal deals. A list of open restaurants can be found here.

Barbecue kits: You can fire up the grill with a barbecue pack from Burgersmith or high-quality steaks from Texas Roadhouse. The Burgersmith BBQ pack includes four patties, buns, lettuce, tomato and onion with cheese, extra patties and extra toppings available as add-ons. Texas Roadhouse is selling its ready-to-grill steaks directly to customers. Call the nearest location of Burgersmith or Texas Roadhouse for more information or to place your order.

Crawfish: Closing out the Lenten season with one more round of crawfish might just hit the spot. If so, there are tons of local places waiting to fill your crawfish needs. Carlton’s, Sammy’s Grill and Randy Montalbano’s Seafood and Catering are just a few of the local places selling live and boiled crawfish Sunday.

Other ways to support local businesses

Gift cards: You can accent the candy-filled Easter baskets with a gift card to give to your loved ones while simultaneously giving back to and supporting the local restaurants that may be struggling during this time. Check out the Keep BR Serving program for ideas on gift cards.

Easter desserts: Purchasing your Easter desserts from local merchants that are still open is yet another way to support local business while scratching an item off your to-do list. Desserts from grocery stores, restaurants and bakeries are all fair game.

Shop local: If cooking the Easter meal is more your style, try shopping local for your ingredients. Whether you buy them from the farmers markets or locally owned grocery stores, your purchase is helping out a neighbor by simply shopping—something you needed to do, anyway.

What businesses are you supporting this Easter? Tell us in the comments!