With the holidays also comes the craziness of hosting extended family, finding last-minute gifts and prepping for that big party. Cooking a spread for Christmas can seem like another added burden. Luckily, a few restaurants in the Capital City are ready to serve those of us who aren’t stepping foot in the kitchen come Christmas Day. Here are some of the local restaurants staying open.

Bay Leaf

11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; 5-10 p.m.

5160 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.

For something different than traditional holiday dishes, try authentic Indian cuisine from Bay Leaf. Diners have a wide array of dishes to choose from at the upscale eatery, including vegetarian dishes. Call 291-4250 to make reservations.

Crowne Plaza

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

4728 Constitution Ave.

For all the Cajun food you can dream of, head to Crowne Plaza’s Christmas buffet. The menu includes a salad bar, cold seafood display, gumbo and an assortment of entrees and sides, including: pork loin, honey-glazed ham, leg of lamb, and carved roast turkey with gravy. Check out the full menu and pricing here, and call 925-2244 to make a reservation.

The Gregory

11 a.m.-8 p.m.

150 3rd St.

The Watermark Hotel’s restaurant will offer a set menu for Christmas Day with a salad, entree and dessert. Make a reservation on OpenTable here. Note: As of press time, The Gregory’s menu and pricing had not yet been decided. Whatever it is, we’d guess it’ll be good—check out 225’s review of the restaurant here.

Hunan

11 a.m.-10 p.m.

4215 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.

Take advantage of the multitudes of Chinese cuisine at Hunan’s buffet Dec. 25. From soups to meats, vegetables, fried rice, lo mein and dessert, make your own platter and feel free to go back for seconds (or thirds!). Scroll through the menu here.

The Kingfish Grill

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

201 Lafayette St.

The Kingfish Grill, inside the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center downtown, will feature its regular lunch menu. It will not serve brunch. Call 344-5866 for reservations.

The Little Village

11 a.m.-5 p.m.

14241 Airline Highway

Feast on hearty Italian fare from this local bistro this Christmas. Treat yourself to a loaf of village bread, baked lasagna, veal parmigiana or a muffaletta, if you’re feeling more casual. View the full menu here. Call 751-4115 to make a reservation.

L’Auberge Casino & Hotel

11 a.m.-10 p.m.

777 L’Auberge Ave.

L’Auberge’s Bon Temps Buffet will offer a Christmas spread all day for $29.95 per person with options like prime rib, ham, turkey and all the accompaniments.

OMI Hibachi Grill & Sushi Bar

11 a.m.-10 p.m.

7951 One Calais Ave.

If you’re feeling like sushi or hibachi this Christmas, OMI’s got you. With Chinese and Japanese menus featuring classic entrees and rolls, you can’t go wrong. Check out the full menus here.

Stab’s Steak & Seafood

Lunch, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., and dinner, 4-8 p.m

7666 Jefferson Highway

Stab’s on Jefferson Highway will offer its normal lunch and dinner menus, including dishes like fresh fish, filet mignon and wild mushroom ravioli. Call 361-0797 for reservations.

Stinky’s Fish Camp

11 a.m.-7 pm.

5500 Hilton Ave.

The seafood restaurant inside the Baton Rouge Marriott will have a prix fixe menu for Christmas. Choices include buffalo sweetbreads or turtle soup, prawn and redfish Cajun court bouillon or golden cornish hen, and opera cake. Call 615-3870 for reservations.

Tallulah Crafted Food & Wine Bar

6 a.m.-10 a.m.

7000 Bluebonnet Blvd.

For a yummy Christmas Day brunch after a morning of present-unwrapping, head to Tallulah, inside the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel. Tallulah will serve its regular breakfast menu until 10 a.m. Find the full menu here. Call 388-5710 for reservations.

Know of another Baton Rouge restaurant open on Christmas Day? Tell us about it in the comments!