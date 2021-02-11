Dollar General’s healthy food partnership with Baton Rouge in national spotlight

In its newly released 2020 Best Practices Report, The U.S. Conference of Mayors highlighted Dollar General’s role in helping to increase fresh produce and access to healthier food in Baton Rouge as an example of an innovative public-private partnership addressing an economic challenge communities across the country are facing.

Specifically, the report—produced annually by the U.S. Conference of Mayors’ Business Council—detailed how Dollar General partnered with Mayor Sharon Weston Broome to bring healthier food options to two remodeled stores in communities without a nearby grocery store.

Dollar General’s curated assortment provides fresh fruits and vegetables including lettuce, tomatoes, onions, apples, strawberries, potatoes, sweet potatoes, lemons, limes, salad mixes and more. The produce set offers the top 20 items typically sold in traditional grocery stores and covers approximately 80% of produce categories most stores carry.