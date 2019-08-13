This Wednesday, walking never tasted this good

Win(e)d down this Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the Wine Walk. Taste your way through four to five venues downtown starting at 5:30 p.m. Wine walkers will taste two different wines at each stop and will stay about an hour at each venue.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here. Stay up-to-date on the venues included in this Wednesday’s walk on the Facebook page here.

Stop by these Jefferson Highway businesses for Thursday’s soiree

Stroll down Jefferson Highway near Government Street and pop in to local art galleries, stores and restaurants at A Mid City Summer Soiree this Thursday, Aug. 15, 5-8 p.m.

Visit the Elizabethan Gallery to check out its Summer Show for the Associated Women in the Arts, including work by 30 participating artists in the theme “Sunlit Days and Sultry Nights.” Learn to make a beaded bracelet with Joanne McMullen at Sabai Jewelry Gallery. Classes will be held every hour, 5-8 p.m., and will accommodate five people each. Head over to Jed’s Local Louisiana Poboys to try its poboy of the month, the Ribeye Poboy, and wash it down with a half-off pint of beer. Taste domestic wines and beers at Mid City Craft Wine and Brew, and watch a cooking demonstration at Red Stick Spice Co. Enjoy a $3 pint of beer at Reginelli’s Pizzeria and try the restaurant’s new Watermelon Salad.

You can find more information about the event here or on flyers posted at participating businesses.

Happy National Rum Day!

National Rum Day is this Thursday, Aug. 15, and these local spots are ready to celebrate. Head over to The Rum House, 7-8 p.m., for the Rum Class + Tasting. Taste a flight of rums from St. Croix, and learn all about their history and creation. Enjoy a rum cocktail of your choosing after the class.

Tickets are $20 online and $25 at the door, and online tickets can be purchased here. The Rum House is at 2112 Perkins Palm Ave.

You can also enjoy a free rum tasting at The Radio Bar, 5-7 p.m., Thursday. Taste rum selections by International Wine & Spirits, including the Ron Carupano 12-year rum. You’ll learn more about these rums from the experts while you’re tasting.

The Radio Bar is at 3079 Government St.

Sip on a glass of wine (or four) at this Stroubes pairing dinner

If rum isn’t your beverage of choice, then enjoy delicious wines with dinner Thursday, Aug. 15, instead. Taste these gourmet dishes with wine pairings at the Orin Swift Wine Dinner at Stroubes Seafood and Steaks, 7-10 p.m.

Tickets are $95 and can be purchased here. Stroubes is at 107 Third St.

Chow down this Saturday at White Oak

Spend your Saturday evening enjoying six courses at White Oak Estates and Gardens. Don’t miss the Chillin’ & Grillin’: A Tasty Prelude to Dining by Design this Saturday, Aug. 17, 6-8 p.m. Join Chef John Folse for a delicious dining experience, including dishes like Spanish-style beef grillades and Italian sausage and Louisiana seafood pasta. You can check out the full menu here.

Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased here. White Oak Estate and Gardens is at 17660 George O’Neal Road.