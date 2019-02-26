Enter the pizza and beer challenge tonight at Schlittz & Giggles downtown

Pizza and beer is one of the best combos out there, but how much is too much? You can find out Tuesday, Feb. 26, by testing your pizza and beer limits at Schlittz & Giggles’ pizza and beer challenge. For $40, participants can get 8 pizzas or 20 beers—or any combination of the two.

The challenge begins at 8 p.m. Schlittz & Giggles is at 301 Third St.

Dine and drink at Adrian’s tonight

Enjoy a five-course dinner by Chef Harrison of Adrian’s Restaurant and Bar paired with Bell’s Beer tonight, Feb. 26, at 6:30 p.m. The Bell’s Beer Dinner at Adrian’s costs $55 a person. Find more info on reservations here.

Adrian’s is at 18143 Perkins Road East, Suite D.

Head downtown for Wine Walk Wednesday

Keep the carnival festivities rolling at this month’s Mardi Gras edition of Wine Walk Wednesday. Stroll around to six downtown bars with two wine tastings at each venue. You can hop on the walk at any time during the night.

The Wine Walk starts at 5:30 p.m., Feb. 27, at the Bald Eagle Pub and continues into the late night, concluding at The Penthouse Club. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here. The Bald Eagle Pub is at 140 Main St.

Little chefs, ready your spatulas for a cooking class on Thursday

If you’re looking for something to do with the kids this week, sign them up for a cooking class at Rouses Markets on Thursday, Feb. 28. Pita pizzas and a parfait bar are on the menu for the night. Plus, the kids will bring home recipes for pizza dough and banana ice cream.

The class is for ages 5-12 and runs 5:30-7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here.

Rouses Markets is at 600 Arlington Creek Centre Blvd.

Enjoy a Turkish tea on Friday

Join the Atlas Foundation for Turkish treats and tea at the Social Friday Brunch March 1. The brunch is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids and can be purchased here.

The Atlas Foundation is at 5664 Stumberg Lane.