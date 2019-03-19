Enjoy wine pairings with Juban’s dishes Tuesday

Sometimes we need an excuse to eat a fancy meal at Juban’s Restaurant, and we have yours for tonight. Dine on delicious Juban’s dishes paired with PlumpJack wines at the PlumpJack Wine Dinner, Tuesday, March 19, 6:30-9 p.m.

Tickets are $90 and more information can be found here. Juban’s is at 3739 Perkins Road.

Dine with wine again on Thursday

It’s a wine kind of week in Baton Rouge, and there’s no better celebration than a five-course dinner with wine pairings. Join Alexander’s Highland Market for the Jackson Estate Wine Dinner Thursday, March 21, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $75 and can be purchased here. Alexander’s is at 18111 Highland Market Drive.

It’s a food truck Friday night at Perkins Rowe

Food truck roundup alert! Head to the Town Square at Perkins Rowe Friday, March 22, for food trucks and live music by The Rusty Yates Band. Enjoy bites from trucks like Cupcake Allie, Fete au Fete, Taco de Paco, Rouge-A-Roux’s, Geaux Cuban and Curbside from 6-9 p.m.

Perkins Rowe is at 10000 Perkins Rowe.

Learn to cook with farm-fresh ingredients

Red Stick Spice Company is taking farm to table literally with its Farm, Food and Cooking Tour Saturday, March 23. Secure a spot on the chartered bus and travel to local farms to purchase fresh ingredients followed by a cooking lesson.

The tour starts at 9 a.m. at Red Stick Spice Company with tea and breakfast breads provided. Red Stick Spice Company is at 660 Jefferson Highway.

Journey to the Pacific Northwest at this wine tasting

Get your wine tasting on at the Washington & Oregon Walkabout Wine Tasting at Martin Wine Cellar Saturday, March 23. Taste more than 20 wines from the Northwest from 6-7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here. Martin Wine Cellar is at 7248 Perkins Road.

Crawfish, barbecue and beer … oh my!

Spend your Saturday with all the best things life has to offer, also known as crawfish, barbecue and beer at Southern Craft Brewing Company’s second Smoke & Boil event, March 23. Enjoy drinks, food and live music starting at 1 p.m.

Southern Craft is at 14141 Airline Highway.