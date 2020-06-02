Dine Roundup: Virtual wine tasting, farmers market and more events around Baton Rouge

Have a virtual wine tasting with your quarantine buddies on Wednesday

Still staying mostly at home? No worries, because The Gregory’s Larry Tingle will guide you through a wine and cheese tasting through Zoom at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3. Delivery of the food and wine pairings is available to East Baton Rouge Parish addresses, or you can pick up from The Gregory.

Find more information and tickets here.

Get your soul food on with Pointe-Marie on Thursday

On Thursday, June 4, Creole Creations is going to serve your favorite Louisiana soul food at Pointe-Marie. From 5-7 p.m., you can enjoy seafood boxes, po-boys, chicken strips and more with your friends!

Pointe-Marie is at 14200 River Road.

Shop for local produce and goods at the Tanger Outlets on Saturday

Head over to the Tanger Outlets in Gonzales as it hosts the Highway 621 Outdoor Market every Saturday in June.

Near Shopper Services at suite 299, there will be plenty of giveaways to participate in with music and food trucks galore. From 7 a.m. to noon, you can purchase eggs, fruits, veggies and more of your favorite locally sourced produce.

Tanger Outlets is at 2100 S. Tanger Blvd.

Go on a hiking adventure on Saturday

Join Body Archaeology Fitness as they take you and your friends on a hike around Clark Creek. From 8 a.m.-2 p.m., you can learn about your physical health and food health, all while snacking on a provided paleo snack. It’s recommended that attendees have the ability to walk 4 miles. Social distancing will be applied at this event.

Body Archaeology Fitness is at 711 Jefferson Highway.

Celebrate your doggos with gelato alongside CAAWS on Sunday

Capital Area Animal Welfare Society and La Divina Italian Cafe want you to purchase some gelato with your furry friend to celebrate Pet Appreciation Week on Sunday, June 7. From 2-5 p.m., La Divina Italian Cafe will donate 25% of its revenue to CAAWS.

La Divina Italian Cafe is at 3535 Perkins Road.