Network with local professionals on Wednesday

Head to Provisions on Perkins Wednesday, April 17, for Snack Time Challenge, a Baton Rouge professional women’s networking and give-back event. Sip on a glass of wine at the event, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Bring a friend and a non-perishable summer snack for kids’ snack time at the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.

Provisions is at 3535 Perkins Road.

Enjoy wine and cheese on Thursday

Taste The Radio Bar’s latest wine menu Thursday, April 18, for its Wine Menu Launch Party and Cheese Pairing. Munch on some cheese pairings while you sip 5-7 p.m.

The Radio Bar is at 3079 Government St.

Eat vegan barbecue and drink a brew on Saturday

Head over to Tin Roof Brewing Co. Saturday, April 20, for the Vegan Brews and BBQ event hosted by Southern Fried Vegan. Try menu items like jambalaya, Cajun corn, Beer-cheese Battered Beyond Burgers, Totchos and more noon-5 p.m.

Tin Roof is at 1624 Wyoming St.

Celebrate Easter with a White Oak brunch on Sunday

Still looking for Easter Sunday plans? Make reservations for an Easter Brunch Buffet at White Oak Plantation this Sunday, April 21. Bring the kids for a petting zoo, garden tour and an Easter egg hunt.

The brunch will have two seatings, one at 11 a.m. followed by a 12:30 p.m. egg hunt, and the other at 1:30 p.m. followed by a 3 p.m. egg hunt. Tickets are $59.95 for adults and $19.95 for children ages 6-12. More information on reservations can be found here.

White Oak Plantation is at 17660 George Neal Road.