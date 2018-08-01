Put your favorite wine to the test to help pups Thursday

Forum 35’s Uncorked combines two crowd-pleasers: wine and dogs. Obviously, we’re interested. The event on Thursday, Aug. 2, includes a wine tasting competition with proceeds benefiting Friends of the Animals Baton Rouge.

First, you’ll want to find one or two friends who know a thing or two about wine. Then, you’ll want to take a trip to the store and buy three identical bottles of your favorite sauvignon blanc, the caliber of which will be assessed by the judges.

The event will take place 6:30-9 p.m. at the Old Bogan Fire Museum at 427 Laurel St. General admission tickets are $30 online and $40 at the door, plus fees. Do it for the pups!

Kick off The Grind’s new concert series Thursday

With the bulk of the work week over, chances are you’re trying to take it easy Thursday night. Take a night off from cooking and head to The Grind Gastropub and Sports Lounge Thursday, Aug. 2, at 6 p.m. to enjoy the first of its latest concert series, Main Event.

The opening installment will feature a performance by Rewind, a local funk soul cover band that has been called “a melting pot of grooves.” More Baton Rouge musicians are to come in the future to The Grind’s location at 4530 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.

Those planning on attending and kicking off the weekend early should register register here.

Try a vegetarian dish from MJ’s Cafe for free Sunday at Radio Bar

White Star Market has been quite the buzz this summer, and it’ latest addition, vegetarian delight MJ’s Cafe, has been no exception. The move has excited its frequent customers, but those who want to see what all the fuss is about can try it out for free Sunday, Aug. 5.

Vegetarian chefs Mary Brennan Faucheaux and Domini Bradford will be at The Radio Bar (3079 Government St., Suite B) 3-7 p.m. serving jackfruit chimichurri sliders, Cuban smoked beans and yellow rice free of charge as part of the bar’s Free Food Sunday.

Brunch at Mason’s Grill whenever your heart desires starting Monday

It’s official. Local favorite Mason’s Grill is no longer a teenager. And to celebrate its 20-year anniversary, the team behind the local favorite is pulling out all the stops.

From Monday, Aug. 6, to Sunday, Aug. 12, Mason’s will be offering its Bottomless Champagne Brunch all day. Then, throughout the rest of August, the restaurant will be giving away prizes including T-shirts, gift cards, River Roads coffee, the famous Bloody Mason mix (made from scratch!) and vodka.

You’ll want to head out to Mason’s at 13556 Jefferson Highway to join in on the month-long fun.

Cou-Yon’s named best barbecue in Louisiana by national publication

Barbecue is especially subjective. With so many styles, it can sometimes seem like everybody wants something different. But when Time Magazine’s Money partnered with Yelp to determine the best barbecue in each state, the method was largely objective.

The publication used an algorithm on Yelp to sort the “BBQ” category by the number of reviews and star ratings, and Port Allen’s Cou-Yon’s grilled the competition.

Its food trucks are parked at the corner of North and Fourth streets Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., so you can see for yourself whether you agree with their findings. Or, head across the river to Cou-Yon’s at 470 N Alexander Ave. in Port Allen for the full barbecue experience.