This stock image might not be your exact experience, but it's a pretty accurate visual of a traditional Turkish breakfast spread.

Brunch, Turkish-style on Saturday

Want to try Turkish food, baked goods and traditional Turkish tea? Now’s your chance—through the Atlas Foundation’s Turkish brunch on Saturday, Jan. 6, at 11 a.m. The nonprofit promotes dialogue between religions and cultures. Amen to that. Admission is free. See the details here or register here.

Bring the fam to Tin Roof on Friday

Tin Roof Brewing Company will host Family Friday Jan. 5, 5-10 p.m. Bring the kids, as there will be inflatable bounce houses, face painting, and more, plus tasty brews for the adults. See the details or RSVP here.

Watch ‘Chopped’ with Jay Ducote on Tuesday

Local celebrity chef Jay Ducote will be competing on Food Network’s Chopped next Tuesday, Jan. 9. Join him at Tin Roof for a viewing party at 9 p.m.

Wine and dine yourself at The Gregory on Tuesday

Sign up for The Gregory’s wine pairing dinner to try six courses and wines from Plumpjack Winery out of Oakland, California. The dinner is Tuesday, Jan. 9, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Check out the $95-per-person menu. Call 408-1800 to reserve your spot.

Learn all about tea at Red Stick Spice Co. on Tuesday

Red Stick Spice Co. will host a Tea 101 class Tuesday, Jan. 9, 11 a.m.-noon. Learn about blending tea, the perfect water temperature, steep time and more. Tickets are $20 and available here.