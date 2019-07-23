Margaritas at the Velvet Cactus. Photo by Collin Richie

Celebrate National Tequila Day tomorrow

Here’s some good news for all you margarita fans: National Tequila Day is this Wednesday, July 24. Grab some friends after work and celebrate with 2-for-1 house margaritas at The Velvet Cactus’ celebration. The event runs 11 a.m.-10 p.m., if you’re looking to start day drinking early.

The Velvet Cactus is at 7655 Old Hammond Highway.

Taste some gin at The Radio Bar this Thursday

Did we hear someone say free gin? The Radio Bar is hosting a free gin tasting this Thursday, July 25. Sample some gin from Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, 5-7 p.m. You can also purchase some of your favorite classic gin cocktails.

The Radio Bar is at 3079 Government St.

Food truck Friday is coming up

Head to The Green at Perkins Rowe this Friday, July 26, at 6 p.m. for a night of food truck bites and live music. This month’s Tunes & Trucks will feature The Big Cheezy, Honey Dew Sips and Savory, That’s a Wrap and Taco de Paco. Plus, music by Brandon Taylor.

The Green is at 10000 Perkins Rowe.

Get your wine and cheese fix Saturday

Spend an evening tasting summer wines at Martin Wine Cellar‘s Light Night this Saturday, July 27. Pair more than 20 different white and sparkling wines with cheese and hors d’oeuvres, 6-7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here. Martin Wine Cellar is at 7248 Perkins Road.

Spend Sunday with a full plate and a round of trivia

The Overpass Merchant has the perfect Sunday lined up for you. Head over July 28, 5-7:30 p.m., for the Barbosa’s Barbeque Saigon Smoke Out Pop-up, complete with banh mi, vermicelli bowls and a Vietnamese-inspired cheesecake. Bring some friends for a round of trivia by Let’s Get Quizzical.

Check the Facebook event page for a full menu to be announced later this week. The Overpass Merchant is at 2904 Perkins Road.