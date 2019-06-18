Taste these nights away at Bin 77

There are back-to-back tastings at Bin 77 Bistro & SideBar tonight, June 18, and tomorrow, June 19. Get your weekly dose of bubbly at the Bubbles Tasting tonight, 6:30-8 p.m. Enjoy glasses of prosecco, cava, Champagne and more sparkling wines while munching on hors d’oeuvres. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here.

Or head over to Bin 77 on Wednesday for the Scotch Tasting 6:30-8 p.m. Sample some Aberlour, Chiva, 25-year-old Glenfarclas and 15- to 25-year-old Glenlivet. Snack on some passed hors d’oeuvres while you sip. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here.

Bin 77 is at 10111 Perkins Rowe.

Here’s a sweet story time for the kids

If you’re searching for something to do with the kids this summer, look no further. CounterspaceBR is hosting Summer Story Time on Tuesday evenings and Thursday mornings. Each story time will have a theme that matches the book to be read aloud by local teachers. Mingle with other parents, and enjoy sweet treats from the bakery. Summer Story Time will run until next Thursday, June 27. Check out the story hour tonight, June 18, at 5 p.m. or on Thursday, June 20, at 9:30 a.m.

CounterspaceBR is at 3753 Perkins Road.

Chow down and shop around Wednesday during Market Day

It’s Market Day tomorrow, June 19, at Southern University’s Garret A. Morgan Summer Business Institute. Enjoy hot food, desserts, frozen sweet drinks and more while supporting local entrepreneurs and aspiring business owners. Check out the health and beauty products offered at the market noon-2 p.m.

The market will be in Southern University’s Baton Rouge Campus TT Allain Hall.

Sip wine and support the fire museum Thursday night

Sip on a glass of wine to support The Robert A. Bogan Baton Rouge Fire Museum Thursday, June 20. Head over to the museum 6-10 p.m. for A Mid Summer Night’s Wine Tasting.

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased here. The tasting is at 427 Laurel St.

Wine and dine at The Little Village this Thursday

It’s a wine kind of week here in the Red Stick—here’s another wine-related event this Thursday, June 20. Enjoy a five-course dinner paired with five different wines at The Little Village on Airline Highway. Arrive at 6:30 p.m. for the Stoller Family Estate Wine Dinner with dinner to follow at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $100. You can find more information on reservations here. The Little Village is at 14241 Airline Highway.