Mason’s Grill introduces a new Taco Tuesday

Taco lovers, get excited. Mason’s Grill is starting its own weekly Taco Tuesday starting today, July 2. Head to the restaurant 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. to satisfy your fish, shrimp and chicken taco cravings.

Mason’s Grill is at 13556 Jefferson Highway.

Bake a treat for your pup at White Star Market this Friday

Learn to make your own healthy dog treats at White Star Market Friday, July 5. Hang out with the puppy pros from Bella Doggy Bakery at the Dog Treat 101 class, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here. White Star Market is at 4624 Government St.

Don’t miss City Slice’s new summer concert series Friday night

If you’re into live music, pizza and beer, then make City Slice Pints + Pizza your new Friday night spot. Starting this Friday, July 5, City Slice will be showcasing local musicians and entertainers every Friday night, 6-9 p.m. Justin McCain will kick off the restaurant’s summer concert series this Friday.

City Slice is at 124 W. Chimes St.

Follow your Saturday yoga class with some snacks

Share your practice with fellow Red Stick yogis at BREC’s Milford Wampold Memorial Park this Saturday, July 6. Cool off with a lavender towel after the Yoga on the Lakes class, 4-5 p.m. Stick around for refreshments and take-home treats.

The class is $10 per person or $5 per child.