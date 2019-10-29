"Get on your feet" for Parks & Recreation trivia.

Make some last-minute Halloween treats at this class this Wednesday

The Halloween Cookie Decorating Class this Wednesday, Oct. 30, 7:30-9 p.m., at Light House Coffee will have everything you need to become a Halloween maestro. Each participant goes home with three spooky cookies and some much-needed frosting knowledge. There will be coffee and light refreshments available for purchase.

Tickets are $32. Light House Coffee is at 257 Lee Drive.

Paint and drink at Wednesday’s Fright Night event

Wednesday’s Fright Night at Mid Tap will have you painting a spooky masterpiece while you sip some scarily good drinks. At the event, 7-9 p.m., “haunted pumpkin” art will be the theme.

Tickets are $45. Mid Tap is at 660 Arlington Creek Center Blvd.

Treat yo-self to some ‘Parks and Rec’ trivia this Wednesday

The Parks and Rec Trivia-Baton Rouge event this Wednesday, Oct. 30, will have everything: a costume contest, themed prizes, and winners will take home 50% of the total ticket money. Hang with fellow Pawnee fans at the event at Buffalo Wild Wings, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Tickets are $5. Buffalo Wild Wings is at 3260 Highland Road.

Trunk-or-Treat this Thursday at BRCC will be fun for everyone

On Thursday, Oct. 31, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Baton Rouge Community College will have its annual Trunk-or-Treat event in the parking garage of BRCC Mid City. There will be music and prizes for the best trunk and the best costumes. All trunks will be made by student organizations and filled with candy for trick-or-treaters to enjoy.

Baton Rouge Community College is at 201 Community College Drive.

Try your hand at Turkish cooking this Friday with the Atlas Foundation

This Friday, Nov. 1, the International Cooking Class-Turkey event will be a fun way to learn about international cuisine. See what Turkish cooking has to offer, 6-9 p.m., at the Atlas Foundation, and go home with some cool new recipes.

Tickets are $15. The Atlas Foundation is at 5664 Stumberg Lane.

