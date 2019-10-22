Get out all your cotton spiderwebs and plastic witch cauldrons: it’s Halloween time. For fans of everything ghoulish and ghostly, it’s a little disappointing that Halloween will be on a work night this year, but don’t worry. There are plenty of events this weekend and next week leading up to Oct. 31, with at least one Halloween-themed event per day so you can celebrate every last spooky second.

Friday, Oct. 25

New Orleans party band Bag of Donuts will rock out at the L’Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge starting at 9 p.m. The event will include a costume contest with cash prizes, so get your ghoul on. Tickets are $10.

Oct. 25-31

This family-friendly event lasts almost all week, so pick a time to bring your kids to Cabela’s in Gonzales and make jack-o-lanterns or other crafts, have spooky pictures taken and get some glow-in-the-dark treat bags. There’s also trick or treating and Halloween parades, depending on the day.

Saturday, Oct. 26

LSU Art & Science Museum is hosting a day of planetarium shows and activities for little ones and their parents. Wear a costume for a chance at winning a gift basket, and enjoy shows like the “The Astronomical World of Harry Potter.”

The second annual Zombie Ball at Splash will have plenty of music and drinks, so grab your friends and dance like the undead all night long. Anyone who comes dressed as a zombie before midnight gets a complimentary drink, and there will also be performances by London Manchester and Santana Pilar Andrews.

Sunday, Oct. 27

Join Bike Baton Rouge and 10/31 Consortium as they tour seven historic cemeteries in downtown, Mid City and Old South Baton Rouge, covering less than 15 miles. The event is 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and starts and ends at Louisiana State Museum, Fourth Street and Spanish Town Road.

Bring some picnic blankets to Tin Roof Brewing Co, and prepare to be bewitched by a screening of Hocus Pocus on the lawn. There will be a costume contest, plus plenty of food, craft beer and desserts, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 28

Head to The Park’s costume party starting at 6 p.m. Those in costume will get 30% off all bar tabs. So get your gang together, suit up, and go enjoy some frighteningly good discounts.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Bring your kid to Club Blue’s kid-tailored haunted house, where they’ll be able to run around in costume and hang out with other thrill seekers. The event runs 4-6 p.m. at BREC Alaska Street Park, and we’d bet parents can probably snag a candy bar or two for themselves.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Starting at 7 p.m., you can dress up for a nighttime bike ride all around downtown Baton Rouge. The Tour de Friends glow-in-the-dark ride will include custom playlists, glowing cruisers and photo ops, and the weather is finally perfect for it. Go enjoy yourself and breathe that crisp night air. Tickets are $35 and include bike reservations.

Thursday, Oct. 31

At 9 p.m., head to the Halloween Dance Party at The Radio Bar. With DJ Mike Larry spinning tunes, there will be plenty of drink specials and even a costume contest, so make sure to really give it your all with the costumes. It’s Halloween, so finish off the spooky season in style.

