Test your oyster eating skills tonight

Stuff your face with oysters at the Oyster Eating Contest Preliminary Competition at Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar tonight, May 7.

Plus, the Baton Rouge Oyster Festival is coming up next Saturday, May 18, so don’t miss your first opportunity to get competitive and binge on oysters early starting at 6:30 p.m.

More information on contest registration can be found here. Jolie Pearl is at 315 North Blvd.

Dine with Orin Swift wines tomorrow night

Spend your Wednesday evening sipping wine and tasting delicious dishes prepared by the chefs at Kalurah Street Grill. Don’t miss the four-course Orin Swift Wine Dinner tomorrow, May 8, 7-10 p.m.

Check out the menu for the wine dinner here. Tickets are $115 and can be purchased here. K Street Grill is at 2857 Perkins Road.

Learn to serve up healthy summer bites with this free cooking class

Keep working on your summer bod with a free healthy summer cooking class this Thursday, May 9. Learn to cook a healthy dish and mix up a summer mocktail 6-7 p.m. with registered dietitians at Pennington Biomedical Research Center.

Bring the kids for a family-fun evening, and taste the dishes after the cooking demonstration.

Pennington Biomedical Research Center is at 6400 Perkins Road.

Experience a traditional Ramadan dinner this Thursday

Enjoy a cultural experience at the Atlas Foundation’s Interfaith Ramadan Dinner this Thursday, May 9. Head to the Atlas Foundation for a Ramadan presentation and home-cooked meal starting at 7 p.m. with dinner starting at 7:57 p.m.

This event is free, but more information on registration can be found here. The Atlas Foundation is at 5664 Stumberg Lane.

Dress in your grooviest get-up for a gala this weekend

Head to the Manship Theatre at the Shaw Center for the Arts on Saturday, May 11, for a gala evening benefiting The Emerge Center. Don your best ’60s mod attire for the Emerge A-Go-Go event from 8-11 p.m. Enjoy an evening of beer, wine, tasty snacks, music and raffle prizes.

Tickets are $75 and can be purchased here. The Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St.