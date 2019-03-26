Taste the Spanish countryside Wednesday at Cocha

Take your taste buds on a trip to Spain with the Spanish Wine Tasting at Cocha tomorrow, March 27. Sip on Spanish wine while listening to a selection from the opera Carmen.

The tasting is 5-7 p.m. Cocha is at 445 N. Sixth St.

Bourbon lovers, Thursday’s event is for you

Wash down a three-course meal with a selection of bourbons at the Bourbon Tasting Dinner at Sullivan’s Steakhouse March 28. For $85, guests dine on dishes like smoked salmon toro, Berkshire pork chop, and chocolate and bacon bread pudding while sipping on bourbon flights and cocktails.

The tasting is 7-9 p.m. Reservations can be made here. Sullivan’s Steakhouse is at 5252 Corporate Blvd.

Shop with Champagne this Friday evening

Sip on bubbly, browse some shops and listen to live music at the third annual Champarty: Sip, Saunter, Shop at The Market at Circa 1857 this Friday, March 29. The Champagne will be flowing for free during the event, 6:30-10:30 p.m. It will be followed by an after party at The Radio Bar.

Entry is $5. Find more information here. The Market at Circa 1857 is at 1857 Government St.

Dine with Magpie’s chef on Friday

Head over to Pointe-Marie Square on Friday, March 29, for the Magpie Chef Dinner. Enjoy courses prepared by Chef Andrew Haun for $42. Dinner starts at 6:30 p.m., and wine and select cocktails are available for purchase.

More information on reservations can be found here. Pointe-Marie Square is at 14200 River Road.

It’s a food truck palooza at Tanger Outlets

It’s festival time, and what better way to start the season than with the Spring Food Truck Festival this Saturday, March 30. Head to the Tanger Outlets in Gonzales for a day filled with food, music, face painting, shopping and games starting at 11 a.m.

Event entry is free. The Tanger Outlets are at 2410 Tanger Blvd.

Shop local on Sunday at White Star’s new farmers market

White Star Market is quickly becoming a one-stop shop for all your food-related needs, especially with the premiere of its monthly farmers market this Sunday, March 31. Shop fresh local goods and produce, noon-4 p.m.

White Star Market is at 4624 Government St.