Enjoy a glass (or three) of rosé on the patio this evening

Sip on wine while lounging in the courtyard at Bin 77 Bistro & Sidebar Tuesday, April 23, at 6:30 p.m. during its Rosé Tasting on the Patio. A $15 ticket gets you a choice of over 60 rosés for sampling and small bites to satisfy those post-glass cravings.

Tickets can be purchased here. Bin 77 is at 10111 Perkins Road.

Enter a batch of your award-worthy lemonade in this contest on Thursday

When life gives you lemons, make lemonade for the Lemonade Day Tasting Contest at the Knock Knock Children’s Museum this Thursday, April 25. Enter your thirst-quenching, mouth watering lemonade in this contest from 6-7 p.m. Register for entry here.

The Knock Knock Museum is at 1900 Dalrymple Dr.

It’s a food truck kinda Friday

Head over to The Green at Perkins Rowe for Tunes & Trucks this Friday, April 26. Taste bites from trucks like Basel’s Market Food Truck, Fete au Fete, Geaux Cuban and more while listening to live music from 6-9 p.m.

Perkins Rowe is at 10000 Perkins Rowe.

Wine down at the Old State Capitol this Saturday

Enjoy several glasses of local and international wine at the Old State Capitol Grounds this Saturday, April 27 for Wine On The River 2019. Listen to live music by Ned Fasullo & the Fabulous Big Band Orchestra while munching on food samplings from 3-7 p.m. Proceeds from this event, hosted by 96.1 The River, will benefit Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center.

General admission tickets are $50 and can be purchased here. The Old State Capitol is at 100 North Blvd.