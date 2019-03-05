Calling all coffee connoisseurs

Compete with the city’s most creative latte artists at the Latte Art Throwdown at Light House Coffee Thursday, March 7. Pay $5 to sign up for the competition. The event begins at 7 p.m. with pours starting at 7:30.

Not much of a barista? Spectators are more than welcome with no cost to enter. Music, raffles and free beer will be available.

Light House is at 257 Lee Drive.

Find food trucks and music near LSU

Listen to local band 16 Bucks while munching on food truck favorites at the Wesley Foundation at LSU Thursday, March 7. The concert starts at 7 p.m., and more information can be found here.

The Wesley Foundation is at 333 E. Chimes St.

Learn to brew your own beer

Beer lovers, we have the perfect class for you. Join LA Homebrew on Friday, March 8, for the first session of the two-part Beer Making 101 class. Learn all about ingredients and home brewing tips and tricks 6-9 p.m. The second session will be March 22, 6-9 p.m.

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased here. Participants must be 21 years or older. The LA Homebrew Shop is at 7987 Pecue Lane.

Grab a bite and a brew on Saturday

Bring your appetite to Tin Roof Brewing Company Saturday, March 9, for the Food Truck Roundup Party, hosted with My House Social. Stop by from noon-4 p.m.

Tin Roof is at 1624 Wyoming St.

Solve a St. Paddy’s Day mystery over dinner

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day a little differently this year at the Murder Me, I’m Irish! murder mystery dinner. Solve the mystery of the Shakin’ Shamrock’s St. Paddy’s Day party with an Irish-themed dinner at Phil Brady’s Bar Saturday, March 9.

Registration starts at 5 p.m. with the game starting at 6 p.m. Seating is first come, first served. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here. More information on registration can be found here.