Check out these new spots opening this week

Sprouts Farmers Market: The grocery chain has made its way to Baton Rouge, and its grand opening is this Wednesday, June 26. The market is set to open at 7 a.m., so get there early to earn 20% off your purchase as one of the first 200 shoppers. Get a sneak peek at the market at its cooking demo with a registered dietician Tuesday, June 25, at 5:30 p.m. RSVP for the cooking demo here.

Sprouts Farmers Market is at 3185 Balis Drive.

3Tails Wine & Cheese: The wine and cheese shop next to White Star Market is also opening this week. Head over to the grand opening Saturday, June 29, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., and enjoy free wine tastings with different wine samples available every two hours. Read more about 3Tails in our First Look here.

3Tails Wine & Cheese is at 516 Moore St.

It’s tequila time at Sullivan’s Steakhouse’s dinner event tomorrow

Enjoy Patrón Blanco, Reposado and Añejo tequilas paired with four delicious courses at the Top Shelf Tequila Dinner at Sullivan’s Steakhouse Wednesday, June 26. Taste cocktails and dishes like the Patrón margarita, Bay Shrimp Ceviche or Prime Beef Barbacoa Tostada 7-9 p.m. You can check out the full menu here.

Tickets are $60 and can be purchased here. Sullivan’s Steakhouse is at 5252 Corporate Blvd.

Spend date night this Thursday at a City Pork wine dinner

Plan a night out at the City Pork Brasserie & Bar Wine Dinner Thursday, June 27. Taste selections from the Seven Hills Winery paired with a five-course dining experience 6:30-10 p.m. You can find the dinner menu here.

The dinner is $75 per guest, and more information on reservations can be found here. City Pork Brasserie & Bar is at 7327 Jefferson Highway.

Where to find the food trucks this week

It’s food truck Friday at Perkins Rowe this Friday, June 28. Take your pick of tasty bites from food trucks like Taco de Paco, Rouge-A-Roux’s, Curbside, Pullin’ Pork Baton Rouge and more lined up between Barnes & Noble and Kendra Scott. Head over 6-9 p.m. and listen to live music while you eat. Check out the full list of food trucks at the roundup here.

Perkins Rowe is at 10000 Perkins Rowe.

Join a murder mystery party Saturday at Phil Brady’s

Don your best pool party attire, and head to Phil Brady’s Bar & Grill for the Poolside Murder Mystery Party this Saturday, June 29. Solve the murder at Sunny Shinewell’s pool party from 6-9 p.m. Pay $20, and you’ll get dinner and a spot in the game. You can read more about the game and the backstory here.

Tickets can be purchased here. Phil Brady’s is at 4848 Government St.