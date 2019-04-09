All-you-can-eat-dumplings alert tonight

Got dumplings on the brain? Then we have good news for you. Head to the International Cultural Center at LSU today, April 9, for $8 all-you-can-eat dumplings and fried rice starting at 6 p.m. All are welcome to this event hosted by the Asian American Ambassadors at LSU.

Those looking to satisfy their dumpling craving on a time crunch can pick up a to-go box for $5. Bring the kids and they can eat for $4.

More information on this event can be found here. The ICC is at 3365 Dalrymple Drive.

Wear denim this Wednesday to support sexual assault survivors

Put on your favorite pair of jeans and head over to The Guru this Wednesday, April 10, to celebrate sexual assault survivors. Join Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and Chef Chris Motto of Mansurs on the Boulevard and the TV competition Hell’s Kitchen at the Louisiana Foundation Against Sexual Assault’s 2nd annual Denim Day event. Dine on hors d’oeuvres, listen to the band About Last Night and enter a silent auction.

General admission tickets are $20 or $30 for couples and can be purchased here. The Guru is at 1857 Government St.

Take a stroll through Gourmet in the Garden this Thursday for some delicious treats

Taste bites from local favorites while wandering through the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens this Thursday, April 11, 6-9 p.m. The Louisiana Culinary Institute’s Gourmet in the Garden event will feature flavors from Baton Rouge restaurants like BRQ Seafood and Barbeque, Eliza Restaurant, Chow Yum Phat, Curbside, Mansurs on the Boulevard and more.

Tickets are $70 and can be purchased here. The Botanic Gardens are at 4560 Essen Lane.

Celebrate fine wines and food at Fête du Vin on Thursday

Sip on fine wine and enjoy dishes from local restaurants on Thursday, April 11, at Juban’s Restaurant. Join the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society for its 6th annual Fête du Vin from 6:30-9 p.m.

Tickets are $125 and can be purchased here. Juban’s is at 3739 Perkins Road.

Raise scholarship funds for collegiate women

Join the women of the Baton Rouge Chapter of the National Alumnae of Spelman College at the 7th Annual Women of Excellence Luncheon on Saturday, April 13. This fundraising event from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. supports scholarships for women currently attending or wanting to attend Spelman College.

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased here. The luncheon will be held at the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel at 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd.

Support the local food bank at Empty Bowls Saturday

Head to the Main Library at Goodwood for the Empty Bowls Baton Rouge event including a meal, kids activities and live music on Saturday, April 13, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. For $20, pick out a handmade ceramic bowl from LSU Ceramics students and use it during the meal. After the event, you can take the bowl home to raise awareness for hunger around the world.

All proceeds go to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. Tickets can be purchased here. The Main Library is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd.