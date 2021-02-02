Dine Roundup: Get ready for Mardi Gras with these events and more this week

Wow party guests with cookie decorating skills you’ll learn on Thursday

Brush up on cookie decorating with this Mardi Gras cookie decorating class at Louisiana Culinary Institute. You’ll get to decorate two dozen sugar cookies with your favorite Mardi Gras images and colors. It’s perfect for Mardi Gras parties, or just for fun!

This event will be Thursday, Feb. 4, 5-8 p.m. Visit the institute’s Facebook page for more information and tickets.

Kids will learn the basics of Mardi Gras cooking on Friday

Young Chefs Academy wants to teach your child about the many flavors and cuisines of Mardi Gras season. The academy’s new Mardi Gras workshop will teach kids how to make classics like jambalaya and even king cake. And maybe they’ll bring their skills home!