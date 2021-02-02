×
Dine Roundup: Get ready for Mardi Gras with these events and more this week

  • By Julia-Claire Evans

Wow party guests with cookie decorating skills you’ll learn on Thursday

Brush up on cookie decorating with this Mardi Gras cookie decorating class at Louisiana Culinary Institute. You’ll get to decorate two dozen sugar cookies with your favorite Mardi Gras images and colors. It’s perfect for Mardi Gras parties, or just for fun!

This event will be Thursday, Feb. 4, 5-8 p.m. Visit the institute’s Facebook page for more information and tickets.

Kids will learn the basics of Mardi Gras cooking on Friday

Young Chefs Academy wants to teach your child about the many flavors and cuisines of Mardi Gras season. The academy’s new Mardi Gras workshop will teach kids how to make classics like jambalaya and even king cake. And maybe they’ll bring their skills home!

The cooking workshop will be Friday, Feb. 5, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Find more information and tickets at the academy’s Facebook page.

Live music at Leola’s on Sunday 

Your new favorite brunch spot just got better! Join Leola’s on Government Street as the new spot serves up delicious food, fresh mimosas and live music. What pairs better than breakfast, a mimosa and acoustic classic rock?

Catch live music at Leola’s on Sunday, Feb. 7, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Find more information on the restaurant’s Facebook page.


Resolve to explore new wine frontiers in 2021
With demand growing for Cannatella Grocery's fresh pasta, the store now produces 40 pounds per week

