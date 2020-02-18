Put your Dunder Mifflin knowledge to the test Tuesday at Reginelli’s

Bears. Beets. Battlestar Galactica. These (might be) some of the things you and your friends will be tested on at Reginelli’s Pizzeria Tuesday, Feb. 18, 6-9 p.m. Enjoy some Office-themed trivia, and if your trivia team’s name is better than the A-Team, B-Team or the “Just for Fun” team—a.k.a The [iconic] Einsteins—you and your friends could win a pitcher of NOLA Blonde. If your team takes first, second or third place, you will win Reginelli’s gift cards.

Reginelli’s Pizzeria is at 684 Jefferson Highway.

Enjoy a six-course French wine dinner Wednesday at Juban’s

Gather your friends and family to head over to Juban’s Wednesday, Feb. 19, 6:30-10 p.m., for a six-course French feast paired with eight select wines.

To reserve your spot, call Dori Murvin at Juban’s at 346-8422.

Juban’s is at 3739 Perkins Road.

Get a free tasting of NOLA Brewing at Radio Bar this Thursday

Gather your friends for a beer tasting with NOLA Brewing Co. on Thursday, Feb. 20. Head over to The Radio Bar, 5-7 p.m., and sample the brewery’s newest beers from its Lagniappe Series, “Old Man Yells at Cloudy IPA.”

The Radio Bar is at 3079 Government St., Ste. B.

Get your king cake on with Bayou Title on Thursday

Honestly, there is no such thing as too much king cake. Bayou Title, Inc. Baton Rouge wants you to join its team for the 2nd Annual King Cake Taste Test on Thursday, Feb. 20. If you think you have keen tastebuds to find the best king cakes in the area, be sure to vote for your favorite, 2-5 p.m.

Bayou Title, Inc. Baton Rouge is at 4992 Bluebonnet Blvd., Ste. B.

Live like the Great Gatsby with a party and dinner at Sullivan’s Thursday

It’s the ’20s, so shouldn’t we constantly party like it is? Host Sullivan’s Steakhouse wants you to embark on a journey back to the other ’20s decade—the 1920s—with its “Roaring ’20s Party and Dinner” Thursday, Feb. 20, 7-9 p.m. You and your friends can enjoy Sullivan’s French 75 cocktail, Yuzu’s Bee’s Knees cocktail, Manhattan strip steak, Bailey’s creme brulee and more.

Find more information or reserve your spot here.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse is at 5252 Corporate Blvd.