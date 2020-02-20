Best of 225 This Week: National Margarita Day, a masquerade ball and more events in Baton Rouge this weekend

Parades, parades and more parades all weekend

Mardi Gras weekend is going to kick into high gear with the Krewe of Southdowns parade Friday, Feb. 21, 7-10:30 p.m., and the Spanish Town parade Saturday, Feb. 22, noon-3 p.m. There’s also the Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival at North Boulevard Town Square Saturday, Feb. 22, 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Have the ultimate pre-Spanish-Town parade party at Happy’s Saturday morning

Everyone in Baton Rouge has been waiting for the Spanish Town parade’s return, so get the party started early at Spanish Land 2020. Happy’s Downtown wants you to celebrate the iconic parade starting at 8 a.m. with musicians The Anteeks and PANTS PARTY.

Happy’s Downtown is at 136 Third St.

Be the tequila to someone’s margarita for National Margarita Day Saturday at Velvet Cactus

Margaritas are always better with friends, so spend the day at The Velvet Cactus this Saturday, Feb. 22, for National Margarita Day. During the event, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., each person who buys a margarita will get a free house margarita for their next visit.

The Velvet Cactus Baton Rouge is at 7655 Old Hammond Highway.

Dance the night away at a masquerade ball at the River Center Saturday

Would Mardi Gras still be Mardi Gras if there wasn’t a celebratory masquerade ball? Head over to the Raising Cane’s River Center on Saturday, Feb. 22, for the Third Annual BR Masquerade Ball. Be prepared to dance to local DJs at one of the biggest formal balls in the Capital City.

Tickets can be purchased here.

The Raising Cane’s River Center is at 275 River Road.

Put your pup in some Fat Tuesday outfits at Twin Peaks Sunday

Not in the mood to head to parades? Just want to spend the day with your furry little friend, instead? Louisiana Warriors UnLeashed wants you to head over to Twin Peaks, noon-4 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 23, where you can see live service dog demos, put your name into a raffle, join some small group training sessions and take part in their Puppy Gras costume contest. Still need convincing? The winner gets a $100 Visa gift card.

Twin Peaks Restaurants is at 6990 Siegen Lane.