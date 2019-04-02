Free Tin Roof beer tasting? We’re here for it

Where there’s free beer, there’s a good time, so head to The Radio Bar this Thursday, April 4, for a free beer tasting. Try Tin Roof Brewing Co. selections like Paloma Gose, Uberfruit, Blackberry Berliner Weiss and Voodoo IPA from 5-7 p.m.

The Radio Bar is at 3079 Government St.

Wine down on Thursday night

Sip your way through the Kermit Lynch Collection of French Wines at the Matherne’s Market wine dinner Thursday, April 4, 7-9 p.m.

Tickets are $70 and more information on reservations can be found here. Matherne’s Market Downtown is at 440 N. Third St.

Celebrate Light House Coffee’s first birthday

A birthday celebration isn’t complete without cake, and Light House’s First Birthday won’t disappoint in that department. Stop by Light House Coffee this Friday, April 5 to enjoy a birthday cake latte, free funfetti cake balls from Counterspace BR and live music.

You can get your cake inspired treats all day with live music to start at 5:30 p.m. Light House is at 257 Lee Dr.

Crawfish boil alert this weekend

Make the most of your crawfish season at Tin Roof Brewing Co. this Saturday, April 6. Grab a beer and a tray of crawfish at the Crawfish Boil Fundraiser hosted by Boilers Cast Net and benefiting Dose of the Coast starting at 4 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for a tray of crawfish or $40 for all you can eat. Tickets can be purchased here.

Tin Roof is at 1624 Wyoming St.

Taste local dishes at a fundraising event Sunday in Baker

Taste creations by local caterers, dessert spots and restaurants Sunday, April 7, at the Taste of PerPHection Fundraising Event in Baker. This tasting event, hosted by Perphection Entertainment at the Baker Municipal Center Auditorium, also includes live music and painting.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here. A portion of the proceeds will go toward the “PerPHection’s Leaders of Tomorrow” Scholarship Fund, which is awarded to Baker High School graduating students.

The Baker Municipal Center Auditorium is at 3325 Groom Road in Baker.

Free food at The Radio Bar this Sunday? Yes, please!

It’s Free Food Sunday at The Radio Bar this Sunday, April 7, and you won’t want to miss out on a Chickpea Masala Bowl from MJ’s Cafe. Head over to the bar between 3-6 p.m. to enjoy the free bowl.

The Radio Bar is at 3079 Government St.