Roasted pork, sweet plantains, rice and beans from the Geaux Cuban food truck. Photo by Raegan Labat

Dine at Bistro Byronz to support Mid City Gras

No dinner plans tonight? Head to Bistro Byronz in Mid City for a Mid City Gras fundraiser, Tuesday, Feb. 19. Dine between 5-9 p.m. and proceeds will go to the parade krewe.

You can make a reservation here. Bistro Byronz is at 5412 Government St. Read our story about the parade from the February issue.

Kick off carnival season with a beer dinner

It’s carnival time, and Rouses Markets in Gonzales is hosting a Mardi Gras-themed Abita Beer Dinner. Enjoy five delicious courses paired with tasty Abita beers Wednesday, Feb. 20, 6:30-9 p.m.

Tickets are $55 and can be purchased here. Rouses is at 14635 Airline Highway in Gonzales.

Rouge-A-Roux food truck alert

Cajun food lovers should venture to The Crown: A Royal Bistro at The Royal Standard for Food Truck Night with Rouge-A-Roux Thursday, Feb. 21. Browse The Royal Standard tent sale while sipping on a cocktail from the bistro. Bring the kids too for lawn games and face painting.

The event is 5-8 p.m. The Royal Standard is at 16016 Perkins Road.

Celebrate National Margarita Day Friday at White Star Market

Friday is National Margarita Day (also known as Best. Holiday. Ever.), and we can’t wait to celebrate. Try Mouton at White Star Market’s spicy avocado margarita for a funky twist on the classic cocktail.

Classic and spicy avocado margaritas will be available all day Friday, Feb. 22. White Star Market is at 4624 Government St.

Also visit La Carreta Mid City at 4065 Government St. or The Velvet Cactus Baton Rouge at 7655 Old Hammond Highway for more celebrations.

All your favorite mobile foods at Perkins Rowe Friday

Enjoy delicious bites from local food trucks and listen to live music by Derrick Lemon at Tunes & Trucks on the green at Perkins Rowe. Participating food trucks include Fete au Fete, Rouge-A-Roux, Geaux Cuban, Cupcake Allie and Taco de Paco.

The food trucks will be there Friday, Feb. 22, 6-9 p.m. Perkins Rowe is at 10000 Perkins Rowe.

Taste some spicy sauces at a hot sauce competition Saturday

We south Louisianans love our spice, so who better to host the 5th Annual World Hot Sauce, BBQ Sauce and Salsa Judging and Awards event. If you’re in the mood for teary eyes, runny noses and fiery taste buds, head over to the Magnolia Room in the LSU Student Union Saturday, Feb. 23, to sample 560 sauces from 12 different countries.

The judging and awards is 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Information on sign up and judging can be found here. Tickets can be purchased here.