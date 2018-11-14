Get your grown goods at LSU’s Fall Market starting Wednesday

Get ready for locally grown autumnal produce galore. The Horticulture Club at LSU will host its Fall Market Wednesday, Nov. 14, to Friday, Nov. 16, at Julian C. Miller Hall. We’re talking sweet potatoes, rice, microgreens and fall veggies.

Plus, those with a green thumb can explore the market’s selection of citrus trees, bedding plants and house plants. Head on out to the corner of Highland Road and South Stadium Drive every day this week, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., to see it for yourself.

Treat your taste buds to a free beer tasting Wednesday

Those who like to try new things may want to try The Radio Bar’s Free Beer Tasting Wednesday, Nov. 14, 5-7 p.m. Chandeleur Island Brewing Co. from Gulfport, Mississippi, will be giving out samples of its original brews.

Mosey on down to the bar at 3079 Government St. if you’re interested in what a Blueberry Crumble Sour, Little Miss Tangerine Sour, Ole Buddy or Curlew Coconut Porter may taste like. Report back to us with your findings.

Stake out for a year of free Italian ice Saturday

Rita’s Italian Ice opened it Baton Rouge location last month and it’s now celebrating the recent opening with prizes Thursday, Nov. 15-Sunday, Nov. 18, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. This means $1 regular-sized Italian ice and $2 regular-sized gelati will be available throughout the weekend.

Plus, the first 50 guests in line at the ice cream shop, 1082 West Lee Drive, on Saturday, Nov.17, will win free Italian Ice for a year. While you’re there, Rita’s is partnering with the American Cancer Society and will be collecting travel-size toiletries for its Hope Lodge in New Orleans.

Celebrate Yappy Hour Thursday

It’s sure to be dogception Thursday, Nov. 15, as The Bulldog fittingly hosts Pints for Pups from 5-7 p.m. in partnership with Friends of the Animals Baton Rouge.

Bring your pups to the bar at 4385 Perkins Road, and 20% of the proceeds will help raise money for rescue dogs. Now, that’s something to yap about.