Venture to Central tonight for an Italian feast at Girasole

Enjoy a gourmet Italian dinner at Girasole Restaurant tonight, July 16. Head to the restaurant at 7 p.m. for a chef’s tasting featuring six courses with wine pairings inspired by classic Abruzzo cuisine. Read more about the menu here.

Tickets are $100 and can be purchased here. Girasole is at 14350 Wax Road in Central.

Laugh out loud while enjoying a brew at Mid Tap on Tuesday night

Grab a pint at Mid Tap, Baton Rouge’s newish self-service taproom, and settle in for some laughs tonight, July 16. The Capital City comedy group NO SHOW Comedy takes the stage at the Tap In Comedy Night, 8-10 p.m. Bring a friend, and try some featured brews from New Belgium Brewing.

Mid Tap is at 660 Arlington Creek Center Blvd.

Sip some wine this evening at Adrian’s

Taste a variety of wines from the Duckhorn Vineyards portfolio at Adrian’s Restaurant & Bar tonight, July 16. Enjoy a glass and small bites, and learn more about the selection from the winery representative at the Ducktail Hour, 4-6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25. Find information on reservations here. Adrian’s is at 18143 Perkins Road E.

Suggestions for National Hot Dog Day tomorrow

Here in the Red Stick, we love to celebrate food. Lucky for us, this Wednesday, July 17, is National Hot Dog Day.

Grill up your own hot dogs or grab some from one of the spots around town, including Baton Rouge’s own gourmet hot dog spot, Frankie’s Dawg House. However you choose to celebrate is up to you—just make sure you do. You’re welcome for this latest excuse to splurge.

This one’s for the pups

Pour one out for your four-legged friends at The Bulldog this Thursday, July 18. Bring your pups to The Bulldog, 5-7 p.m., where 20% of the proceeds from this Thursday’s Pints for Pups Yappy Hour will go to Friends of the Animals Baton Rouge.

The Bulldog is at 4385 Perkins Road.

The perfect combo—pizza, beer and Friday night at Southern Craft

Get your pizza and beer fix at Southern Craft Brewing Co. this Friday, July 19. Southern Craft Tap Room has been serving up stone-fired pizzas every Friday, 6-9 p.m., so you should check it out this week if you haven’t made it over yet. And be sure to try its chef’s specials and featured pizza of the week.

Southern Craft Brewing Co. is at 14141 Airline Highway.