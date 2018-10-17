Enjoy dinner with a show Wednesday night

The LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens is hosting a night to remember with its Wine & Roses event Wednesday, Oct. 17. You’ll be able to eat your dinner and sip your wine outdoors, complete with roses.

Members of the LSU Physical Theatre Club will also be joining guests at the gardens, 4560 Essen Lane, to perform aerial silks with music by the John Gray Jazz Trio.

You’ll want to purchase tickets here—$115 for non-members of the Botanic Gardens and $125 for members—and then don your finest cocktail attire for the Oct. 17 event, 6-9 p.m.

Indulge in the adult alternative to trick-or-treating Thursday

OK, so maybe we’re only a little too old to put on a costume and knock on doors asking people for candy Oct. 31, but that doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate the spooky season at all. The Radio Bar gets it, which is why it’s hosting a Halloween Soirée on Thursday, Oct. 18, and don’t worry, there will still be candy.

Get ready for alcohol, sweets and costumes galore. The spooks will take place at the bar, 3079 Government St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets are free, but you can go ahead and register here.

Fall for the autumn harvest with Fall Fest at the farmers market

The fall harvest is among us, and that means pumpkins, squash and sweet corn (among others) at local farmers markets. We’re certainly not complaining. And what better way to celebrate the season than with the Red Stick Farmers Market’s Fall Fest on Thursday, Oct. 18, at the market at Pennington Biomedical Research Center.

From 8 a.m.-noon, look out for an expanded version of the usual Thursday farmers market location with live music and samples of grilled meats from Cutrer’s Meats. Stone ground grits will be available for purchase as well as locally made pasta, honey and gelato. Yes, please!

Beer Fest it up Sunday

Combine two Louisiana crowd pleasers—pets and booze—at the Cap City Beer Fest Sunday, Oct. 21. From 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m., you can sample a variety of specialty beers from countries around the world at Fourth Street and Spanish Town Road downtown.

You’ll also get to listen to live music and play games. To pair with your booze, you’ll be able to purchase gourmet food.

Tickets start at $40, and can be purchased here along with T-shirts. Proceeds will benefit the Companion Animal Alliance. Furry friends are welcome.

Voodoo Lounge is now open for business downtown

A few months ago, we said our goodbyes to Lava Cantina Downtown when it closed. But now the same owner, Ian Vaughn, has a new plan for the space: a bar/nightclub fusion. The concept was brought to life last week and is now open to the public.

The bar will host special events and themed nights, such as ladies nights and throwback nights, and will also occasionally feature DJs and celebrity hosts.