We can't guarantee your pumpkin haul will look exactly like this—but it's at least good motivation. Stock image

Forget spring showers—the transition from summer to fall has brought along plenty of autumnal showers, as well. But with the changing seasons also comes a month jam-packed with everyone’s favorite fall produce, making the Red Stick Farmers Markets this October a definite must.

Remnants of summer sticking around include eggplant, okra, cucumbers and peppers. The main buzz, however, is sure to be the arrival of new fall favorites, like heirloom pumpkins sporting vibrant orange and muted green hues. Also filling the market tables will be a variety of squash including yellow crookneck, butternut, cushaw and cucuzza.

Sweet corn, green beans, radishes, mustard greens and a fall crop of tomatoes are sure to make the perfect additions to your October dinners. As for lunch, it’s time to pick up some fresh persimmons and satsumas all month long. Then in the middle of the month, Chenier Farms will bring along its signature sweet potatoes from the Opelousas farm.

Just as important as the arrival of fall is tailgating season, and the farmers markets have you covered for tailgating treats for all your game-day needs. Brace yourself for all the wild-caught fish and shrimp your heart desires, as well as grill-ready sausage, pork, beef and chicken.

And as always, the first Saturday of the month means it’s time to get artsy and peruse all the local handmade pottery, blown glass, jewelry, sculptures and photography of the Baton Rouge Arts Market next to the downtown farmers market.

It’s no wonder BREADA marketing and development coordinator Darlene Rowland calls October one of the best months for the farmers market.

Fresh from the Market cooking demos

Held Saturdays at 10 a.m. inside Main Street Market

Oct. 6: Susan Strange of City Pork

Oct. 13: Alice Womble of Blue Cross Blue Shield

Oct. 20: Poppy Tooker of Louisiana Eats

Oct. 27: April Hamilton of April’s Kitchen Counter

Red Stick Farmers Market schedule

Thursdays

8 a.m.–noon

Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road

Saturdays

8 a.m.-noon

Main Street Market, Fifth and Main streets