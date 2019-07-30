Support Susan G. Komen this week with cocktails and pancakes

Support breast cancer awareness and research this week with brunch bites and happy hour sips. Stop by Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar this Thursday, Aug. 1, 5-7 p.m., for Dr. Kay’s for Komen Happy Hour. Throw on some pink to match the restaurant’s special pink cocktail, the proceeds from which will be donated to the Susan G. Komen Louisiana. Spend the evening enjoying cocktails, conversation and live music by Rhett Anthony Glindmeyer.

A $10 donation at the door is recommended for entry. Jolie Pearl is at 315 North Blvd.

This week, you can also sip a mimosa or chow down on an omelette to support Susan G. Komen Louisiana. This Sunday, Aug. 4, is Brunch for the Cure, and several spots around town are serving up brunch with the option to donate 10% of proceeds to the foundation. Curbside Burgers, City Pork Brasserie & Bar, Soji: Modern Asian and Mason’s Grill are just a few of the participating restaurants, and you can check out the full list here.

Honor local food celebrity Holly Clegg this Thursday at the Varsity Theatre

Celebrate local food writer and healthy cooking icon Holly Clegg at the Varsity Theatre this Thursday, Aug. 1, 7-11 p.m. Listen to music by the V-Tones, Allison Collins and David St. Romain and taste small bites from local restaurants at the event. All proceeds will be donated directly to the Holly Clegg Gastric Cancer Research Fund, Clegg’s fund at MD Anderson is dedicated to gastric cancer awareness and research. Clegg plans to attend the event, pending her health later this week. You can read more about Clegg’s life, achievements and cancer journey in our feature here from last week’s 225 Dine.

A Night to Honor Holly Clegg ticket prices range from $75-$250 and can be purchased here. If you can’t make the event but still want to contribute, you can donate directly to the fund here.

The Varsity Theatre is at 3353 Highland Road.

Drink your way through downtown Saturday

Head downtown this Saturday, Aug. 3, for a Jameson Bar Crawl 8 p.m.-midnight. At each bar, participants will enjoy Jameson samples, drink specials and free admission to each stop post-crawl. And with some Jameson merchandise and a chance to win some Jameson giveaways thrown in, this Happy’s Irish Pub-hosted crawl is looking like a good idea. Follow Happy’s on Facebook for more updates on the crawl.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here. Happy’s Downtown is at 136 Third St.