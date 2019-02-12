Bake with the kids at Young Chefs Academy

Celebrate an early Valentine’s Day with your kids at the Young Chefs Academy of Baton Rouge. Your kids will learn all about making sweet treats at the Feb. 13 Valentine’s Workshop.

The workshop is 5:30-7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here. The academy is at 7970 Jefferson Highway, Suite E.

Bash some burgers for Big Buddy on Wednesday

Satisfy your burger cravings for a good cause at the Big Buddy Burger Bash Feb. 13. A $10 donation gets you a burger, chips, ice cream and a soft drink. Mingle with little buddies at the bash at Catholic High School from 6-8 p.m,. or make a to-go order for pick up.

More information can be found here. Catholic High is at 855 Hearthstone St.

Learn about astronomy with a cold beer

Quench your thirst for knowledge—and a cold brew—at the Varsity Theatre for Astronomy on Tap.

Join Dr. Hannah Jang-Condell from the University of Wyoming and Connor Matherne from LSU’s Planetary Science Laboratory for a celestial-filled night Feb. 13. You won’t want to miss it, especially since there’s no cover charge for admission. Matherne was recently profiled in 225‘s February issue.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the first speaker at 7 p.m. Varsity Theatre is at 3353 Highland Road.

Wine and dine at Rocca on Wednesday

Prepare yourselves for four mouthwatering courses paired with a wine at the Rocca Pizzeria Wine Dinner Feb. 13.

The dinner is 7-9 p.m. Tickets are $60 and can be purchased here. More information on the menu can be found here.

Rocca is at 3897 Government St.

Calling all wine lovers to Martin’s Wine Cellar on Friday

‘Tis the season for wine-related outings, and Martin’s Wine Cellar is hosting one of them Feb. 15. Taste all kinds of wine while munching on some sweet and savory snacks 6:30-8 p.m. at the store’s Savory and Sweet: Baton Rouge event.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here. Find more information here.

Martin’s Wine Cellar is at 7248 Perkins Road.